Manchester City ready to accelerate Enzo Fernandez move, define condition for deal

Manchester City are prepared to accelerate their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, contingent on Spanish midfielder Rodri’s departure from the Etihad this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Enzo Fernandez is the subject of interest from Manchester City. They are now ready to intensify their efforts to sign the Chelsea midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester City have identified the Argentina international as their preferred long-term successor should Rodri depart. The Citizens are not expected to make an immediate move, with club officials instead waiting to see how Rodri’s situation develops before launching a formal approach.

Rodri’s future has become one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window. The Spain international has been linked with Real Madrid for months, while his contract situation has also fuelled speculation. Recent reports suggest the midfielder could be on the move. As a result, City are understood to have drawn up contingency plans, with Fernandez emerging as the standout candidate to fill the potential void.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key midfielder for Chelsea since arriving from Benfica. He dictates possession, progresses the ball through midfield, contributes defensively, and combines technical quality with tactical intelligence, a natural fit for City’s possession-based style of play. He registered 22 goal contributions last season.

Enzo Fernandez to replace Rodri this summer?

Manchester City view Fernandez as a direct replacement for Rodri, not an additional midfield option; they will not pursue him if the Spanish midfielder commits to staying. Chelsea, reportedly valuing Fernandez at around £120 million, are unlikely to negotiate downward. The London club faces no immediate pressure to sell, meaning any transfer would require a significant financial commitment from Manchester City.

Replacing a player of Rodri’s calibre would represent one of the biggest challenges facing City. The Spaniard has been central to the club’s domestic and European success over recent seasons, making any potential departure a major turning point in the club’s midfield architecture.

For now, Manchester City are expected to remain patient. Their priority is to monitor developments involving Rodri before deciding whether to accelerate negotiations for Fernandez. If the Spanish international commits his future to the club, the pursuit is unlikely to progress.

Should Rodri depart before the transfer window closes, Manchester City are primed to accelerate negotiations. Fernandez, a World Cup winner with Argentina, is the identified target to lead their midfield’s next chapter. Meanwhile, the Argnetine international has also been a target for other high-profile clubs, including PSG.