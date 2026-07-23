PSG line up €120 million move for Enzo Fernandez this summer

PSG could offer Enzo Fernandez a lifeline out of Chelsea and are willing to table a proposal worth €120 million in the coming days.

PSG are set to table a €120 million offer for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, per Fichajes, as the World Cup finalist seeks a way out of Stamford Bridge. The Argentine international has been eager to leave Stamford Bridge since the final months of last season. Fichajes reports PSG are willing to test Chelsea’s resolve with the proposal, offering Fernandez a potential lifeline after other avenues have closed.

Fernandez’s future has been a major topic at Chelsea, with the midfielder keen to depart. He was initially linked with Real Madrid, who have since ruled out a move and released an official statement to confirm their position. He was subsequently linked with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, though no move has materialised from these quarters. PSG now emerge as the strongest suitor.

PSG’s proposal and tactical fit

PSG are prepared to offer €120 million to test Chelsea’s resolve, per Fichajes, with the Londoners reluctant to take a loss on the Argentine. The Parisians want a goalscoring midfielder, and Fernandez fits the profile: he posted 22 goal contributions across all competitions for the West London club last season.

Luis Enrique believes Fernandez can compete with Fabian Ruiz in a 4-3-3 shape, providing the intense midfield competition the PSG boss seeks. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could become a long-term replacement for the Spaniard and form a strong partnership with Vitinha and Joao Neves.

The €120 million bid sits near Chelsea’s expected asking price, potentially forcing negotiation, and for the World Cup finalist, joining the Ligue 1 giants could suit his ambition of winning major trophies, particularly the UEFA Champions League.

Are Chelsea willing to sell?

Chelsea are already planning for life without Fernandez. Their transfer activity suggests they are seeking a midfield replacement before the summer window closes. Bournemouth recently rejected a Chelsea bid for Alex Scott, with the English midfielder viewed as a strong fit for the project.

Adam Wharton is another target, expected to leave Crystal Palace for an ambitious project such as Chelsea’s. PSG’s €120 million proposal could be the bid that finally tests the Blues’ resolve over the Argentine.