Chelsea in contact with Adam Wharton, Manchester United interest cooling

Chelsea are in contact with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and are exploring a summer move, with fresh contacts made as the race for one of England’s brightest young midfielders takes another twist.

Adam Wharton has attracted widespread attention following his impressive performances for Crystal Palace over the last two seasons, though the pursuit has fractured as priorities shift.

With the market cooling due to Palace’s £116 million-plus valuation, few clubs remain engaged, though Chelsea continue to monitor conditions closely despite the financial challenges involved, viewing the England international as a long-term solution in midfield. The Blues’ interest aligns with their strategy of investing in young Premier League-proven talent who can become a cornerstone of the team.

As per Caught Offside, Manchester United appear to be moving in a different direction. The Red Devils had been heavily linked with Wharton earlier in the transfer window, but their enthusiasm has reportedly cooled as Crystal Palace’s asking price, reportedly over the £116 million Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson, has deterred further bids.

Can any club afford a deal for Adam Wharton?

Manchester United are instead focusing on alternative midfield targets as they seek to strengthen their squad without committing such a significant portion of their transfer budget to a single player. Their changing stance has reduced the number of realistic contenders for Wharton’s signature, with Andrey Santos on the verge of arriving at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have also eased their pursuit after previously considering a major offer earlier in the summer. Internal adjustments to the club’s recruitment plans have seen the Reds shift their attention elsewhere, leaving Chelsea as one of the few elite clubs still maintaining regular communication regarding the midfielder. Tottenham Hotspur have similarly withdrawn after making substantial investments elsewhere in their squad.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, hold firm in negotiations. Tied to a long-term contract with no financial pressure to sell, they are confident Wharton will stay unless an exceptional offer arrives. Having established himself as one of the Premier League’s most coveted young English midfielders through his composure in possession, defensive intelligence, and ability to dictate the tempo, Wharton’s exit would represent a significant loss for the South London club.

The South London club remain resolute on their valuation; Chelsea’s next move will determine whether Wharton leaves this summer.