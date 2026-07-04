Crystal Palace increasingly optimistic of keeping Adam Wharton as Liverpool interest cools

Crystal Palace are growing in confidence about keeping hold of Adam Wharton for another season amid Liverpool’s waning interest.

According Football Insider, Crystal Palace are growing in optimism about keeping hold of Adam Wharton due to Liverpool’s fading interest. The midfielder was anticipated to depart Selhurst Park amid early admiration from top teams, but the Eagles are now hopeful of keeping him for another season at the very least.

Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder and had identified Wharton as a key target. However, Crystal Palace have reportedly demanded £100 million, comparable to Tottenham’s recent fees for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool feared being priced out of deals for Wharton and even Alex Scott due to the soaring prices, as per reports, and this may have led to the Merseyside club cooling their interest in the Crystal Palace star. As a result, the Eagles are now increasingly optimistic about retaining the England international.

Can Crystal Palace keep Wharton?

The asking price that Palace might set if there is serious interest could alone prove difficult for suitors to match. Moreover, the South London outfit do not want to lose their main men in a frenzy, having already lost Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, and with the possibility of Maxence Lacroix leaving too, all within the space of 12 months. That would hurt the club’s long-term plan.

Adam Wharton has been key to their playing style over the last two seasons, when the club won the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League titles. Retaining the 22-year-old for at least another season could allow the Eagles to build a strong foundation for their future.

Given the fading interest, particularly from Liverpool, Crystal Palace’s chances of keeping Wharton may have increased. This situation could still change, as the window is still at an early stage, but there is reason for the club to be optimistic about the midfielder at this point.

Despite the notion that Wharton was expected to leave in the summer, the player himself may not be opposed to staying for one more season. His valuation is not expected to drop overnight unless he has a terrible season, while clubs like Liverpool could come back for him in the future. At the moment, the Reds are not prioritising a move for the midfielder.