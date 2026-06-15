Liverpool could be priced out of Adam Wharton and Alex Scott moves

Liverpool fear being priced out of a move for Premier League midfield duo Adam Wharton and Alex Scott due to soaring market valuations

Liverpool fear being priced out of a move for Premier League midfield duo Adam Wharton and Alex Scott due to soaring market valuations. As per TeamTalk, the Merseysiders are concerned that inflated valuations may put the duo beyond their reach this summer.

How much would Alex Scott and Adam Wharton cost?

Manchester City recently failed with a mammoth offer close to £120 million for key target Elliot Anderson, which could become a precursor for clubs like Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. It is understood that those teams are waiting on the Nottingham Forest man’s move to the Etihad before naming their price for Scott and Wharton, respectively.

Wharton could be priced at £100 million, with Palace potentially asking more. The midfielder is expected to leave the Eagles this summer in search of a bigger challenge, and Liverpool could be a strong destination for his talents.

Bournemouth are keen to offer Scott a new deal, but things have not progressed smoothly so far. There is a possibility the English midfielder departs in search of a new challenge and reunites with Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, with the club certainly interested in the Cherries midfielder.

Bournemouth have hinted at the possibility of asking for more than the £60 million they received for Antoine Semenyo in January. Without a release clause in Scott’s contract, his valuation could rise significantly, potentially pricing Liverpool out of the equation.

Will Liverpool sign Scott or Wharton?

The Merseysiders have the budget to bring in a top midfielder, but given the soaring prices, they could ultimately step away from these pursuits. Alternatives may be pushed to the front of the queue as a result. Liverpool will want a midfielder sorted before the season starts; current valuations may force the club to pivot to alternatives.

The idea behind the pursuit is to target Premier League-proven talents to nuirture the midfield, as one of Wharton or Scott would have suited their cause. Iraola knows how to use the latter as he did with Bournemouth, but the prices could play a key role.