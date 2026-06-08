Crystal Palace want £100 million for Adam Wharton this summer

Crystal Palace will demand around £100 million to sell 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton this summer amid his links with Premier League giants.

According to a report by The Sun, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keen on signing Adam Wharton. The three Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. However, Crystal Palace will only sell the 22-year-old for an eye-watering sum, as they believe he is “at the same level as Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson”.

How has Adam Wharton fared in the Premier League?

Adam Wharton has become a household name since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The Englishman hit the ground running at the South London club, and he has played a key role in his team’s FA Cup and FA Community Shield wins last year, as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League triumph this year.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League giants in particular eager to sign the English international.

Will Wharton move across the Premier League?

Chelsea may dip into the market again this summer, even though Xabi Alonso has a stacked midfield unit. However, Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia have struggled with fitness issues, compelling the West London club to dip into the market for a midfielder in the summer transfer window. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Enzo Fernandez with a move away from Stamford Bridge, adding further impetus for Chelsea to strengthen midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Adam Wharton makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has played his final game for the club. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain. So, Wharton is an option worth considering.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need a versatile midfielder, as Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain. Additionally, signing a deep-lying midfielder will enable Andoni Iraola to use Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister in their natural roles, with the Crystal Palace midfielder emerging as a viable target for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace’s belief that the 22-year-old Englishman is as good as Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice may be wide of the mark, but the youngster has the potential to live up to the billing. Whether Chelsea, Manchester United, or Liverpool view him as worth Crystal Palace’s £100 million valuation remains uncertain.