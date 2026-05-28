Bournemouth planning contract renewal for Alex Scott amid Manchester United links

Alex Scott has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth, and Manchester United are interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder.

Alex Scott has been quite impressive for Bournemouth, and he has the quality to play for a bigger club. Manchester United need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and Scott could be the ideal long-term acquisition for them. He has shown he can control the tempo of the game and recycle possession.

Manchester United need a player of his quality, and it will be interesting to see whether they can convince Bournemouth to sell him. According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam, the Cherries are unwilling to sanction his departure and are planning to renew his contract to ward off the Red Devils. The development will come as a major blow for Manchester United.

The Englishman is a key player for them, and it is no surprise that they are unwilling to sell him. They have had an impressive season and secured European football for next season. They will look to do well in Europe and in the Premier League next season. Keeping their best players will be a top priority.

If Manchester United want to sign the player, they will have to pay a premium to get the deal done. Alternatively, they should accelerate the move and work on turning the youngster’s head so he pushes for a summer exit. However, they may not be alone in the race, as recent reports have also linked Scott with Chelsea.

Manchester United need players like Scott

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed under Michael Carrick this season, but he needs more support in the middle of the park. Signing a quality central midfielder like Scott would be ideal as the Red Devils prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League. His ability to control tempo and distribute possession would bolster a midfield that, while featuring the impressive Mainoo, needs depth to compete in the Champions League

Manchester United will also look to push for trophies next season and bolstering depth will be crucial to mount a challenge. The 22-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country. It could help him fight for trophies and compete at the highest level.

Regular football in the Champions League could help him improve and fulfil his potential. Manchester United will look to close the gap to Arsenal and Manchester City next season. They need to be able to dominate contests in the middle of the park to do that, and signing a promising midfielder like Scott will help on that account.