Liverpool stepping up interest in Adam Wharton, but unwilling to sell Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool are ready to accelerate their chase of Adam Wharton, with the midfielder viewed as a key part of the system alongside Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool are prioritising additions to their midfield setup in the summer window, but not at the cost of selling the Hungarian. TEAMtalk reports that the club are reportedly planning to build the midfield around Szoboszlai and are ready to step up their interest in Wharton, which could see the Reds open talks with Crystal Palace.

Central midfield has been an issue for Liverpool over the last few years for several reasons. The Reds have been looking to strengthen the position since the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but many factors have hindered their plans, including the rise of Ryan Gravenberch. They have been actively searching for options, with links to Adam Wharton and Alex Scott, although there are reports that the club could be priced out of deals for both midfielders.

Valuation and fee structure

Liverpool are set to step up their efforts to sign Wharton, with Palace reportedly seeking around the £100 million mark. At that price point, the Merseyside outfit may not be in a situation to secure a deal, but the report states that Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer in excess of £70 million to test Palace’s resolve.

There are also links to Alex Scott, given that new boss Andoni Iraola’s prior acquaintance with the Bournemouth star means the interest is grounded in familiarity. However, Wharton appears to be the primary target for the Reds heading into the window.

Liverpool had been in talks for Wharton to some degree, reportedly including discussions with Wharton’s representatives over personal terms. There are no reports about an agreement of any sort, but they might be getting closer, which could lead to discussions with Palace over the fee and other details.

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Iraola is building the team around Szoboszlai and his midfield drive, with the Hungarian one of Liverpool’s best performers last season. Liverpool are reportedly in talks to extend his deal, and they have no interest in parting ways with him at the moment. Negotiations around Wharton’s valuation will determine whether Liverpool can bring him to Anfield.