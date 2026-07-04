Enzo Fernandez open to Manchester City move as Real Madrid dream collapses

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly open to making the move to Manchester City after Real Madrid abandoned their chase.

Real Madrid have abandoned their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, clearing the way for Manchester City to revive their interest in the Argentine midfielder, per Fichajes.

Fernandez would reportedly be willing to join Manchester City if the club came in with an offer, and Enzo Maresca’s presence at Manchester City could accelerate a reunion with Fernandez. His agent Javier Pastore commented that they are working to leave Chelsea in the summer, and the Argentine appears ready to exit Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid had reportedly been linked with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner over the past several months, and the move appeared inevitable. However, Fernandez’s camp must have been rocked by the news that Real Madrid are not prolonging their pursuit, while the club also issued an official statement distancing themselves from the midfielder’s pursuit.

Manchester City an option for Enzo Fernandez?

With Real Madrid’s door now closed, Fernandez could explore other avenues. The 25-year-old midfielder is keen to leave Chelsea and join a club that guarantees a challenge for trophies, particularly the Premier League and the Champions League. Few clubs match Manchester City’s trophy-winning pedigree.

Manchester City have had reported interest in Fernandez in recent times, and with Real Madrid out of the picture, they could revive their pursuit. Enzo Maresca would seemingly be receptive to the idea, and the Italian tactician’s presence at the Etihad could be a big boost for the Argentine midfielder if he were to make the move.

The report states that Fernandez is willing to join Manchester City, as it could now simply be a matter of agreement between the two clubs. Chelsea, for their part, are expected to demand a significant fee, with some previous reports stating they could ask for as much as £120 million for their expensive midfield investment.

Why are Manchester City keen on Enzo Fernandez?

Manchester City have recently Elliot Anderson in a record-breaking deal from Nottingham Forest, and now they are keen to add another midfielder to the mix. As for the Fernandez pursuit, he is seen more as a replacement for the departed Bernardo Silva, especially given his prolific numbers at Chelsea, which amounted to 22 goal contributions last season.

However, any deal for the player will prove challenging from several angles. Chelsea’s potential asking price could be the biggest hurdle for Manchester City, but given the player is reportedly willing to make the move, things could go smoothly if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.