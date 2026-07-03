Real Madrid rule out summer move for Enzo Fernandez; Arsenal, Manchester City gather information

Real Madrid have ruled out a move for 25-year-old Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez this summer.

According to an update The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, sources within Real Madrid have downplayed the possibility of signing Fernandez during the current transfer window, indicating that a deal is highly unlikely.

The development effectively ends months of rumours suggesting that Real Madrid were preparing a major bid for the Chelsea midfielder. Instead, Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester City are understood to be monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation closely.

Reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has reported that both English clubs have been gathering information on Fernandez as they assess potential midfield reinforcements, although no formal negotiations have taken place at this stage.

Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea career so far and his future

Fernandez has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers since arriving from Benfica in a British-record transfer in January 2023. Despite the club’s inconsistent performances over the past few seasons, the Argentina international has maintained his reputation as one of Europe’s elite central midfielders with his passing range, composure in possession and defensive work rate.

Chelsea believe Fernandez should remain at the club, with a long-term contract that means any suitor would need to offer substantial funds to convince the West London side to sell. Reports in Spain reportedly suggested that the player’s valuation exceeds £120 million.

Real Madrid had been linked with Fernandez as they continue planning for the long-term evolution of their midfield following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, club sources have now distanced themselves from those reports, insisting that Fernandez is not part of their plans for the current transfer window. The club later reinforced that position by issuing an official statement denying any contact or intention to pursue the Chelsea star.

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reinforcing the midfield as the Gunners pursue a title defence, while Enzo Maresca is also assessing long-term additions in the centre of the pitch. At present, though, neither English club has progressed beyond gathering background information on the player, and Chelsea remains in a strong negotiating position. Unless there is a significant change in circumstances, Fernandez is expected to stay at Stamford Bridge unless circumstances shift significantly.