Ayyoub Bouaddi agrees personal terms with Manchester City, deal being finalised

Manchester City are on the verge of securing the services of LOSC Lille midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, as personal terms have been agreed.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has agreed personal terms with Manchester City. The Premier League giants are now moving to finalise the transfer fee with Lille. According to TEAMtalk, his representatives have already agreed an initial five-year contract with Manchester City, leaving the two clubs to negotiate the transfer fee.

Meanwhile, a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Manchester City and the player already have a verbal agreement in place, with the club now looking to finalise a transfer that will cost €100 million.

The biggest sticking point in negotiations is not the transfer fee alone but Bouaddi’s immediate future. Lille want the teenage sensation to remain at the club on loan for the rest of the season as part of any agreement.

City are closing in on signing Bouaddi

Manchester City, however, reject the loan condition. Enzo Maresca wants Bouaddi to become part of his squad immediately and views the youngster as someone capable of adapting to the demands of Premier League football sooner rather than later.

Paris Saint-Germain have also remained attentive to the situation. The Ligue 1 champions are still willing to structure a deal that would allow Bouaddi to stay at Lille on loan before arriving in Paris next season. Despite PSG’s interest, Bouaddi has prioritised City after agreeing personal terms with the English club.

Bouaddi has established himself as one of the most exciting midfield prospects in European football since breaking into Lille’s first team in 2023. Despite being only 18 years old, he has already made 96 senior appearances for the French side, showcasing maturity well beyond his years.

His rapid rise also earned him a place in Morocco’s squad for the recent FIFA World Cup, where he once again impressed with composed displays against elite opposition. City’s interest is driven by more than just his immense potential. The club reportedly view Bouaddi as the ideal long-term successor to Rodri, whose future remains uncertain amid continued links with Real Madrid.

With personal terms agreed and Bouaddi committed, City have moved closer to securing their target. While both clubs have not agreed terms, the report by Fichajes does suggest that the two parties could soon finalise a move worth €100 million.