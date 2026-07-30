Manchester City accelerating talks to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester City are inching closer to an agreement for Ayyoub Bouaddi with LOSC Lille, with the midfielder seen as a key signing

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are accelerating towards an agreement with LOSC Lille, with personal terms also expected to be agreed upon soon. The teenage midfielder is considered a key target amid ongoing speculation over the future of Rodri, as the Premier League giants eye a younger midfield option.

Earlier reports stated that Manchester City were planning a €90 million offer, while LOSC Lille are reportedly demanding at least €100 million, according to David Ornstein.

Manchester City are waiting for movements in the market before finalising their move, with talks progressing in the background. It remains to be seen how much the 18-year-old Ligue 1 sensation will move for, but it is becoming increasingly likely that the Etihad is his destination.

Manchester City pushing for Ayyoub Bouaddi

Earlier suggestions hinted at Lille wanting to keep hold of Bouaddi for another season on loan, with the possibility of reducing their asking price if such an idea could be facilitated, something Ben Jacobs confirmed. Manchester City are eager to integrate him straight away, which may see them pay the asking price that Lille wants.

With Real Madrid reportedly ready to make an offer for Rodri, and the former Ballon d’Or winner eager to make the switch to the Bernabeu, the need for a replacement is high at the Etihad.

Manchester City view Bouaddi as a successor to the Spaniard, and they are pushing towards an agreement with Lille as well as personal terms with the Moroccan international. The Citizens may view his talent as a precursor to suggest he can fill the gap to a certain extent right away, but the scope for developing such a talent is at the forefront of the club’s thinking.

Manchester City set to reshape their midfield

Manchester City are rebuilding their midfield this summer, having signed Elliot Anderson in a club-record deal from Nottingham Forest. Bouaddi would join the young midfielder as part of a strategic midfield overhaul.

There is a distinct possibility of signing another midfielder if one of their current options, such as Tijjani Reijnders or Matteo Kovacic, departs in the coming period. However, their priority is to bring in Bouaddi first and foremost before thinking about further changes, as with the Moroccan they will expect him to start alongside Anderson, ideally from the first game of the new season.