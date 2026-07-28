Real Madrid line up offer to sign Rodri, PSG rule out move

Real Madrid will look to sign 30-year-old Spanish international Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Rodri is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they are ready to pay €50-60 million to sign the 30-year-old Manchester City mainstay.

The Merengues now have a clearer run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner, as Lyall Thomas has reported on Sky Sports that Paris Saint-Germain will not pursue a deal in the ongoing transfer window. The report has revealed that the reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders “are more than happy with their current options” and will not submit a bid to sign the Spaniard.

Rodri and his meteoric rise at Manchester City

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €70 million in July 2019, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last seven years. Additionally, the player has reached the pinnacle of his career, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and lifting the World Cup as Spain’s captain this month.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old midfielder’s exploits have piqued the attention of several European heavyweights, and another adventure in La Liga may be on the cards.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Rodri has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the Santiago Bernabeu since their departures in successive summers. So, even though the Spanish giants have players who can essay multiple roles, the team lacks progression from the middle of the park. Recent reports have claimed that the player is pushing to join Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, PSG’s interest raised eyebrows, as Luis Enrique has a stacked midfield unit at Parc des Princes. Beyond the first-choice trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz, the Spanish tactician has Warren Zaire-Emery and Dro Fernandez as viable options. So, there was no spot for another midfielder.

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However, despite PSG’s decision not to pursue a deal, Real Madrid will not face a straightforward move, with Manchester City reportedly eager to tie the 30-year-old to a new contract. It is also unclear if a bid worth €50-60 million will be enough to convince City to sell the Spanish international.