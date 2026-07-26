PSG establish contact for Rodri move

Paris Saint-Germain have made moves to sign Real Madrid and Barcelona midfield target Rodri ahead of the new season.

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri after making initial contact to understand the conditions of a potential summer transfer, setting up a three-way battle involving Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to a report from Fabrice Hawkins on RMC Sport, PSG have already approached City to enquire about the possibility of signing the 30-year-old. While reinforcing the midfield was not initially among the Ligue 1 champions’ priorities, the availability of a player of Rodri’s calibre has prompted the club to seriously explore the deal.

Rodri, who joined City back in 2019 after they triggered his €70 million release clause, has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders of this generation. With just one year remaining on his Manchester City contract, Rodri represents a rare summer opportunity for elite clubs.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are far from alone in the race. Real Madrid remain firmly in contention and are currently considered the favourites. Los Blancos have reportedly agreed personal terms with Rodri, but must sell players to make room for him. The Spanish giants are also prioritising the signing of a winger, meaning their summer budget remains under pressure.

Why multiple top clubs want Rodri in their ranks?

Barcelona have also entered the picture following Frenkie de Jong’s injury. The Catalan giants have contacted Rodri’s representatives as they evaluate options to strengthen the heart of their midfield ahead of the new season.

Manchester City are pushing for a contract extension with Rodri. The Premier League club’s officials would rather risk losing him on a free transfer next summer than sanction his departure during this transfer window.

From a tactical perspective, he would transform whichever club secures his services. Real Madrid view him as someone capable of taking their midfield to another level. His composure in possession, ability to dictate the tempo and defensive intelligence would offer an upgrade in the holding role while complementing the club’s existing midfield options.

At Paris Saint-Germain, he could slot into an already formidable midfield alongside Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, giving the European champions even greater control in possession and defensive stability.

His World Cup success and consistent performances at the highest level make him one of Europe’s most coveted midfielders, despite the fact that he could only make 33 appearances because of injury last season. With PSG now joining Barcelona and Real Madrid in pursuit, Rodri’s future promises to become one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.