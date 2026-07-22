Barcelona rival Real Madrid in Rodri chase, working on deal

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, setting up a potential transfer battle with Real Madrid.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have identified Rodri as a priority target as they look to strengthen the heart of their midfield. The Catalan giants are believed to be working on a long-term plan to bring Rodri back to La Liga should the opportunity arise.

Barcelona view Rodri as an ideal fit for their style of play thanks to his composure in possession, tactical intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo of matches, qualities that would reinvigorate their midfield rebuild. Real Madrid, meanwhile, covet Rodri for his experience and leadership, seeing him as a player capable of adding elite quality to their setup.

Real Madrid have reportedly also been heavily linked with the Manchester City star in recent weeks, with the reigning European champions understood to be keeping a close eye on his situation. Los Blancos have long admired Rodri and view him as a player capable of adding experience, leadership and elite quality to their midfield.

The growing interest comes as Rodri has enjoyed another remarkable campaign, further enhancing his reputation as one of football’s premier midfielders. His performances have increased speculation surrounding his long-term future, particularly as his current Manchester City contract approaches its end.

Manchester City will not want to lose Rodri

Despite the mounting transfer rumours, convincing Manchester City to part ways with the midfielder is expected to be an enormous challenge. Rodri has been one of their most influential players since arriving from Atletico Madrid for €70 million, establishing himself as the heartbeat of City’s midfield and playing a decisive role in the club’s domestic and European success.

Any potential deal would involve a significant financial commitment. Barcelona’s documented financial constraints will require the club to explore solutions or player sales before making a formal move. Real Madrid may be in a stronger financial position but would still need to persuade Manchester City to negotiate over a player they regard as indispensable.

Also Read: Three alternative Golden Ball winners who could have challenged Rodri after Spain’s World Cup triumph

The prospect of Spain’s two biggest clubs battling for Rodri’s signature adds another fascinating chapter to one of football’s greatest rivalries. While Barcelona are reportedly working behind the scenes on a possible deal, Real Madrid remain firmly in contention.