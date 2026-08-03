Aston Villa, Arsenal rival Manchester United in Iliman Ndiaye race, Al-Hilal best-placed for deal

Aston Villa and Arsenal could ponder entering the race for Iliman Ndiaye alongside Manchester United, with Al-Hilal the current favourites.

According to Caught Offside, Al-Hilal are the clear frontrunners for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Aston Villa also tracking the Senegalese international. The Red Devils are also seen as an interested party, but the Saudi side currently hold a significant advantage in the race for the winger.

Everton are seemingly open to the idea of selling Iliman Ndiaye and have set a reported price point of £75 million for the Senegalese international. Manchester United are understood to be unwilling to match Everton’s valuation, though they remain interested in exploring a move if the fee falls.

The Toffees are determined to get close to their asking price for the £75 million-rated winger, especially with the number of teams currently interested. Aston Villa and Arsenal are also mooted as potential suitors, though their interest remains speculative.

Iliman Ndiaye attracting huge interest

Aston Villa are certainly in the market for a new wide attacker, amid reported links with Jack Grealish, for example. They were also reportedly snubbed by Ibrahim Mbaye of PSG and are now ready to explore a move for his international teammate, Ndiaye.

Arsenal remain linked with Vinicius Junior as their main target for the winger role, with the Brazilian reportedly set for crunch talks with Real Madrid this week. There is a belief that the Gunners could begin looking at alternatives to the Brazilian, with Ndiaye potentially on their list.

Manchester United have been interested in Ndiaye for a considerable period, as Michael Carrick might be looking for a versatile wide attacker, especially with Marcus Rashford expected to leave. The £75 million-rated winger’s ability to play on either flank and his commendable experience in England may be major factors, but there are doubts over whether they will pay Everton’s demands, with the Toffees certainly in a strong position to ask for a significant fee.

Al-Hilal leading the Ndiaye race?

Al-Hilal are already in discussions with Everton, and the report states that their opening offer was around the €60 million mark. A valuation gap remains, but Al-Hilal’s financial firepower and the prospect of competition from Premier League clubs may prompt a revised bid. Having already signed West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, Al-Hilal view another wide attacker as crucial for their squad.

Manchester United are poised to lose the race to Al-Hilal, and the Saudi giants are certainly in a strong position owing to their financial muscle. Al-Hilal’s opening offer of around €60 million fell short of Everton’s £75 million demand, but their financial muscle places them firmly in the driving seat.