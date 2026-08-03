Atletico Madrid rival Aston Villa, Everton in Jack Grealish chase

Aston Villa and Everton are set to face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish.

Atletico Madrid have joined Aston Villa and Everton in the race for the Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, according to The Sun. The Spanish giants are considering a move for the 30-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at the Etihad.

Grealish could be heading to Spain

Diego Simeone is believed to be an admirer of Grealish’s work ethic, pressing ability, and tactical discipline, qualities that align with Atletico’s demanding style of football.

However, completing the deal will not be straightforward. The Madrid-based giants already possess significant depth in attacking areas after strengthening their squad with Lee Kang-in earlier in the transfer window, while Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, and Ademola Lookman are also available for the wide roles.

Grealish would likely be required to accept a rotational role, given Atletico’s depth in attacking areas. The former Aston Villa captain has endured a frustrating year after suffering a serious foot injury during his loan spell at Everton in January.

He has now returned to full training but was left out of City’s pre-season tour of Hong Kong and South Korea. To maintain his fitness, the 39-cap English international has been working with RCD Mallorca.

Premier League duo remain keen on Grealish

His two goals and six assists at Everton during the first half of the season impressed David Moyes, who is keen on bringing him back to Merseyside. The Toffees are reportedly pushing for another loan deal, viewing it as a financially prudent, low-risk option.

Their pursuit is also not dependent on Iliman Ndiaye’s future, although the Senegal international’s potential departure would significantly improve Grealish’s chances of becoming an automatic starter at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are also weighing up an emotional reunion with their former skipper. Grealish made 213 appearances for the Midlands club before his record-breaking move to Manchester City and remains highly respected at Villa Park.

With Leon Bailey closing in on a move to Hull City and the departures of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans reducing the squad’s creativity, Unai Emery’s side believe Grealish could provide valuable experience and attacking quality.

All three clubs are reportedly prepared to offer Grealish a lucrative contract worth between £17 million and £21 million per year. The 30-year-old will have the final say if interested clubs manage to strike a deal with City.