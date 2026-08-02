Everton poised to accelerate talks to sign Jack Grealish

David Moyes’ Everton are ready to step up their pursuit of Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish.

Everton are preparing to step up their pursuit of Jack Grealish, according to Football Insider, as they look to secure the Manchester City playmaker’s return before rival clubs enter the race.

The Toffees are expected to accelerate discussions with City in the coming weeks, with David Moyes eager to reunite with the 30-year-old after his productive loan spell at the club last season. While Grealish has returned to the Etihad following the expiry of his temporary deal, his long-term future remains uncertain.

Enzo Maresca is expected to assess the England international during pre-season once he has fully recovered from injury. However, with City already boasting significant depth in the wide areas, Grealish faces an uphill battle to break back into their plans.

That situation has handed Everton renewed hope. Grealish made a strong impression during his time at the Merseyside club before his campaign was cut short by a serious foot injury in January. Despite missing the second half of the season, he still managed eight goal contributions in just 22 appearances.

Moyes believes the former Aston Villa captain can once again play a leading role if he returns, and Everton are now pushing to complete another deal. A permanent transfer, however, appears difficult; Grealish’s substantial wages and City’s valuation are likely to complicate negotiations.

The Toffees are once again expected to prioritise a loan move. With the winger’s contract running until 2027, another temporary agreement is currently viewed as the most realistic outcome for all parties.

Grealish remains a priority irrespective of Ndiaye’s future

Everton’s pursuit is not dependent on the future of Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegal international has attracted significant interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and is reportedly keen to leave after rejecting multiple contract offers.

Although Grealish and Ndiaye competed for places when they were both available last season, Everton remain determined to bring the City attacker back regardless of whether Ndiaye departs. That said, Ndiaye’s exit would undoubtedly strengthen the English international’s chances of becoming an automatic starter.

Everton currently lack quality depth in the wide areas, and Moyes is keen to add proven Premier League experience to his attacking unit. Grealish’s creativity, ability to retain possession and experience at the highest level make him an attractive option as the club aims to build on last season’s progress.