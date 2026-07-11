Everton still working on deal to sign Jack Grealish, player open to move

Everton are working to sign Jack Grealish on a permanent basis this summer, with the Manchester City winger reportedly open to completing a move once he recovers from a foot injury.

Everton are understood to be continuing their work behind the scenes on a deal to bring Jack Grealish back to the Hill Dickinson Stadium despite his immediate focus being on his rehabilitation. The Englishman impressed during the first half of the season, becoming a key figure in David Moyes’s side with his creativity and experience, while also establishing a strong connection with the club’s supporters.

However, a stress fracture ended his season prematurely and forced him to undergo surgery. According to a report by Football Insider, Everton are prepared to wait until the 30-year-old regains full fitness before making their next move in the transfer market.

Club officials are believed to be optimistic that Grealish could return permanently, having already proven his value during his loan spell. The Toffees hope patience could work in their favour as Grealish continues his recovery.

The experienced attacker recently signalled that his rehabilitation is progressing well. He is prioritising his return to full fitness before making decisions about his future, but Everton remain confident they can persuade him to continue at Goodison Park.

Manchester City ready to sell Grealish this summer

Manchester City, meanwhile, are expected to sanction Grealish’s departure this summer. The winger returned to the Etihad after his loan expired, but reports suggest he is unlikely to feature prominently under new manager Enzo Maresca. As a result, a permanent exit appears to be the most likely outcome before the transfer window closes.

For Moyes, reuniting with Grealish would represent a significant statement of intent ahead of the new campaign. The experienced playmaker added quality and composure to Everton’s attack before injury struck, contributing two goals and eight assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. His performances suggest he could still play a decisive role at Premier League level when fully fit, particularly in Moyes’s counter-attacking system.

The Merseyside club continue to work on bringing the former Aston Villa captain back; no agreement has yet been reached, but the player is reportedly receptive once he is ready to resume competitive football.