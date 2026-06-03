Jack Grealish wants Everton stay as Enzo Maresca seeks talks

Everton signed Jack Grealish from Manchester City on loan last summer, and they are hoping to secure a permanent deal this year.

The 30-year-old has been a very useful player for the Merseyside outfit, and he has established himself as an important member of the starting lineup. Everton have an option to sign him permanently for a fee of £50 million, but they will not be able to afford that kind of money.

According to a report by Football Insider, the England International is keen on a permanent move to Everton this summer. He does not wish to return to Manchester City, where he has no place in the team.

However, there has been a change of guard at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has left the club, and Enzo Maresca is reportedly set to come in as a replacement. The former Chelsea manager is prepared to offer Grealish a lifeline at Manchester City. He will hold talks with the midfielder regarding his future, and it remains to be seen what the player decides.

Grealish will need regular opportunities

The English playmaker will want to play regularly at this stage of his career, and if Manchester City cannot provide him with that option, it would be ideal for him to move on. He is a valued member of Everton’s first team and will get regular opportunities.

The Toffees will also want to secure his signature on a permanent basis. He has been one of their main sources of creativity, and they should do everything in their power to keep him at the club. However, Manchester City will have to be reasonable in their demands for the move to go through.

They cannot expect £50 million for a 30-year-old who has not been at his best for quite some time. Everton have done reasonably well this season, but they need to improve the team if they want to finish in the top half. It remains to be seen whether they can bring quality players and keep their best ones as well. Grealish will look to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on his football once again.