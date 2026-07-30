Leon Bailey closing in on joining Hull City

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is on the verge of joining newly promoted Hull City ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Hull City are closing in on Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, with discussions between the two clubs progressing positively as the newly promoted Premier League side look to strengthen their squad.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the deal currently being discussed is a permanent transfer rather than another loan move. Bailey has entered the final year of his contract at Aston Villa, making this summer the ideal opportunity for the Midlands club to cash in on the Jamaican international instead of risking losing him for nothing next year.

Hull view Bailey as capable of adding pace, creativity, and top-flight experience to their attack. After securing promotion back to the Premier League, Hull have prioritised reinforcing their squad with players who understand the demands of England’s top division, and Bailey fits that profile perfectly.

Leon Bailey’s time at Villa Park is coming to an end

Despite his struggles over the past year, the 28-year-old still possesses qualities that can trouble Premier League defences. Last season proved to be a frustrating one for Bailey.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Roma, but the move failed to deliver the fresh start both player and club had hoped for. Limited opportunities meant he featured in only 11 matches for the Italian side, providing two assists before the temporary spell was cut short in January.

Returning to Aston Villa did little to improve his fortunes. Competition for places in Villa’s attack restricted Bailey to a supporting role during the second half of the season. He made 19 appearances in all competitions but managed only one goal while again struggling for consistent minutes.

He has no future at Villa Park; as a result, a permanent move suits all parties involved. Hull believe Bailey’s experience could prove invaluable as they attempt to establish themselves back in the Premier League.

For Aston Villa, the transfer would allow the club to trim their wage bill while receiving a fee for a player whose contract is winding down. Although the deal has not yet been finalised, confidence is growing that an agreement will soon be reached.