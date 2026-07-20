Hull City begin discussions to sign Leon Bailey

Newly promoted Premier League club Hull City are in talks with Aston Villa to sign their Jamaican winger Leon Bailey this summer.

Hull City have opened discussions over a potential move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey as the newly-promoted Premier League side look to add proven top-flight experience to their squad ahead of the new season.

According to Sky Sports, Hull are currently in talks to sign the Jamaican international. However, negotiations remain at an early stage, with no agreement reached between the two clubs.

Bailey has entered the final phase of his Aston Villa career after falling down the pecking order under Unai Emery. The 28-year-old arrived at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for £25 million. He quickly established himself as an important player, using his pace and direct running to trouble opposition defences and provide a constant attacking threat.

However, his role has gradually diminished over the last couple of seasons. With only one year left on his current contract, this summer represents a sensible opportunity for Villa to cash in rather than risk losing him for free in the future.

Bailey spent the first half of last season on loan at AS Roma, hoping to revive his fortunes in Serie A. Unfortunately, the move failed to deliver the desired outcome, with the Jamaican making only 11 appearances without finding the back of the net before returning to Villa midway through the campaign.

Although Emery reintegrated him into the squad during the second half of the season, Bailey featured in 30 matches across all competitions but appeared in fewer than 900 minutes, highlighting his reduced role within the squad.

Bailey’s future lies away from Villa Park

With Villa continuing to reshape their attack and Bailey entering the final year of his contract, all parties appear open to a fresh start.

Hull City believe the experienced winger could provide the quality and Premier League know-how needed as they prepare for life back in the top flight. His pace, ability to beat defenders and versatility across the attacking line would make him a valuable addition to a squad looking to establish itself in the English top flight.

For Bailey, the proposed move offers the opportunity to become a regular starter again after two frustrating seasons in which consistent game time proved difficult to come by.

While talks are ongoing and no breakthrough has yet been reached, Hull’s interest underlines their ambition in the transfer market. Meanwhile, Villa are expected to consider suitable offers, while the 28-year-old himself appears ready for a move that could help reignite his career.