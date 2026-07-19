Aston Villa, Chelsea discuss Nicolas Jackson deal

Aston Villa have opened discussions with Chelsea over a potential move for striker Nicolas Jackson, who has emerged as one of the players mentioned during talks between the two Premier League clubs.

The latest development comes as Chelsea and Aston Villa continue to hold discussions following their agreement over Morgan Rogers’s big-money move to Stamford Bridge. While the transfer has dominated the headlines, it appears the conversations have also created an opportunity for the clubs to explore other possible deals before the summer transfer window closes.

According to an update by reputed Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nicolas Jackson was among the names discussed during contacts between the two clubs over the past 24 hours. Romano also revealed that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery remains a huge admirer of the striker, having worked closely with him during their time together at Villarreal.

The Aston Villa head coach also attempted to bring Jackson to Villa Park during the previous summer transfer window, underlining his long-standing appreciation of the 25-year-old forward.

Jackson established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards under Emery before securing a move to Chelsea. His pace, movement and ability to stretch defences made him a key player during his breakthrough spell in Spain, and Emery is believed to feel he could once again thrive under his management.

Aston Villa’s interest coincides with Chelsea’s plan to reshape their attacking department. Competition for places has increased significantly, and the Blues have been linked with several attacking reinforcements throughout the summer. That has inevitably fuelled speculation surrounding the futures of a number of forwards, including Jackson.

Villa could use Jackson

For Aston Villa, adding another proven Premier League attacker would strengthen a squad expected to compete on multiple fronts next season. Emery has consistently sought players who fit his tactical system and already has first-hand knowledge of Jackson’s qualities, making the Chelsea striker an attractive option.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain active in one of the busiest transfer windows in recent memory. Their negotiations with Aston Villa have already resulted in a landmark agreement for Morgan Rogers, and further business between the clubs cannot be ruled out if both sides find common ground.

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The fact that Jackson’s name has entered discussions suggests the saga could be one to watch closely over the coming weeks as both clubs continue to reshape their squads ahead of the new campaign. Jackson has been linked with Real Madrid and AC Milan as well in recent weeks.