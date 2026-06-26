AC Milan hold talks to sign Nicolas Jackson, Real Madrid also keen

Serie A giants AC Milan will look to sign out-of-favour 25-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Nicolas Jackson is the subject of interest of AC Milan. The Italian heavyweights are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have identified the 25-year-old as a top target. They have initiated discussions to sign him from Chelsea on loan with a purchase option or obligation.

However, AC Milan will not be the only club pursuing Jackson’s signature, as he is also a target for Real Madrid. Per Hooligan Soccer, the out-of-favour Chelsea attacker, who cost the West London club €37 million, features on a six-player shortlist at the Spanish club amid their search for a new striker.

Nicolas Jackson and his recent career trajectory

Nicolas Jackson has been eager to resurrect his stuttering fortunes since joining Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The transfer saga was bizarre, as the 25-year-old was on the cusp of moving to the Allianz Arena before Chelsea pulled the plug on the deal after Liam Delap picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the player was determined to make his way to Bayern Munich, which finally happened transpired on deadline day. The Senegalese international was a backup option for Die Roten in the 2025/26 season, managing only 1,320 minutes of game time while chipping in with a solid tally of 11 goals and four assists. However, Jackson’s long-term future is uncertain, with the situation capturing the attention of several clubs.

What next for Jackson?

Nicolas Jackson has been on AC Milan’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is strategically sound, as Niclas Fullkrug has returned to West Ham United after an underwhelming loan stint. Additionally, Santiago Gimenez and Christopher Nkunku have not been consistent with their output. So, Milan need a prolific striker, making Jackson a viable target.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish club’s pursuit of a striker is confusing. Endrick will return from a loan spell with Lyon ahead of the 2026/27 season, while Gonzalo Garcia has been a reliable backup player for Los Blancos. So, unless Endrick or Garcia depart, it remains unclear how a new striker would be integrated into the squad.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Jackson wants to fight for his future after returning from a loan spell with Bayern Munich. However, AC Milan and Real Madrid will be in contention if the Senegalese striker is not in Xabi Alonso’s plans. While the Spanish giants have the leverage of offering UEFA Champions League, Milan can take advantage of a solid working relationship with Chelsea after striking deals for several players in the last few years.