Nicolas Jackson wants to push for Chelsea stay amid Newcastle United links

Nicolas Jackson wants a fair chance at proving himself at Chelsea again amid Newcastle United’s interest and his anticipated return from Bayern Munich.

According to TEAMtalk, Nicolas Jackson faces an uncertain future as he prepares to return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The Senegalese international is set to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and after that, he wants a fair chance to prove himself again at Chelsea, with Newcastle United among the clubs showing interest.

Chelsea inserted a €65 million purchase option in Nicolas Jackson’s contract when sending him on loan to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions had long decided against triggering the option, meaning the former Villarreal attacker is set to return to Chelsea. However, the report does state, as in earlier claims, that the Bavarian giants could still consider signing him if the fee is reduced significantly.

The versatile striker is now contemplating his next move, as he still has a long-term contract with Chelsea that runs until 2033. Jackson wants a fair opportunity to prove himself at Stamford Bridge under new boss Xabi Alonso, with the club expected to decide on his future based on how the market shapes up for forwards.

Could Nicolas Jackson stay at Chelsea?

Jackson could still have a future at Chelsea if he makes a strong impression during pre-season under Alonso. The ineffectiveness of Liam Delap could prompt the new Blues boss to reassess his attacking options, and the Senegalese star may offer something more than the young English striker.

Chelsea are also aware that clubs are currently unwilling to meet the €65 million valuation for the striker, which could force them to lower their asking price. At that point, Bayern Munich could re-enter the race. However, Jackson is reportedly keen on regular game time, preferably as a starting striker rather than a backup. In Munich, he is widely expected to play behind Harry Kane, and a similar situation could arise at Chelsea, with Joao Pedro ahead of him.

Why are Newcastle United chasing Nicolas Jackson?

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Jackson as they continue their search for a new striker ahead of the summer. Underwhelming performances from big-money arrivals Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have pushed Eddie Howe to look for a more reliable option to lead the line. The on-loan Chelsea forward could be a solid option, given his Premier League experience and exposure at Bayern Munich.

The Magpies may have to wait for Jackson to decide while continuing their search for a new striker in case the Chelsea man turns down their approach. For now, nothing has been decided regarding the Senegal international’s future, with a final decision expected from Chelsea after the World Cup.