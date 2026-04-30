Newcastle United uncertain about paying Chelsea price for Nicolas Jackson

Newcastle United may look to sign 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea demanding £56 million to sell him.

According to a report by Football Insider, out-of-favour Chelsea man Nicolas Jackson is the subject of interest of Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile striker ahead of the 2026/27 season. They have identified the 24-year-old as a top target, who will cost £56 million this summer.

The African attacker will return to Chelsea after his loan spell with Bayern Munich ends, as the Bundesliga champions are reportedly hard-balling over a permanent move. However, with the Blues sticking to their £56 million valuation, Newcastle United may not be ready to meet the price, and they are “assessing” whether they want to pay the fee.

How has Nicolas Jackson fared at Bayern Munich?

Nicolas Jackson has been eager to resurrect his stuttering fortunes since joining Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The transfer saga was bizarre, as the 24-year-old was on the cusp of moving to the Allianz Arena before Chelsea pulled the plug on the deal after Liam Delap picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the player was determined to make his way to Bayern Munich, which finally happened a few weeks ago. The Senegalese international has been a backup option for Die Roten, managing only 1,152 minutes of game time while chipping in with a solid tally of ten goals and four assists. However, Jackson’s long-term future is uncertain, with the situation capturing the attention of several clubs, including Newcastle United.

Will Jackson join another Premier League clubs this summer?

Newcastle United wanted to sign Nicolas Jackson last summer, but the deal did not materialise. The continued interest may be surprising, as the Tyneside outfit signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa two transfer windows ago. However, Jackson’s versatility makes him an intriguing target for Newcastle United.

Additionally, Woltemade and Wissa have struggled to make their mark in their debut campaigns, and recent reports have linked them with a move away from St. James’ Park.

Recent reports have also linked the 24-year-old Senegalese international with Everton. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jackson, who will unlikely complete a permanent move to Bayern Munich next summer.