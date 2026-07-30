Al-Hilal begin discussions to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Everton could soon face another major transfer decision as interest in one of their most influential attacking players continues to intensify.

With several Saudi Pro League clubs targeting established Premier League talent this summer, the Toffees are once again under pressure to retain a key member of their squad. While no formal bid has yet been submitted, negotiations appear to be gathering momentum behind the scenes.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri via X, Al-Hilal have opened discussions with Everton over a move for Iliman Ndiaye. The Saudi club have also made significant progress with the player’s representatives, making it clear that personal terms will not stand in the way of a transfer. The biggest hurdle remains Everton’s valuation, with the Merseyside club demanding more than Al-Hilal are currently prepared to pay.

Al-Hilal offer huge wages to Ndiaye

Reports from Al Riyadh Newspaper claim Al-Hilal have offered Ndiaye a staggering £270,000 per week in an effort to convince the Senegal international to move to Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old is understood to be open to the proposal, with personal terms reportedly agreed in principle as negotiations continue between all parties.

Al-Hilal turned their attention to Ndiaye after talks to sign Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz stalled, identifying the Everton forward as the ideal player to strengthen their attacking options.

Despite the progress, discussions remain informal and there has been no official bid submitted to Everton, with negotiations currently taking place verbally as both clubs attempt to bridge the gap in their valuations.

Everton hold firm over £70 million valuation

Everton are reportedly valuing Ndiaye at more than £70 million, a figure Al-Hilal have yet to match. The Toffees face a significant dilemma as selling the Senegal international would represent a substantial profit on the approximately £15 million they invested to sign him. However, losing another important attacking player would also weaken the squad ahead of the new season.

Adding further intrigue is Ndiaye’s contract situation and the forward has reportedly rejected several contract extension offers over recent months, increasing speculation that this summer could represent Everton’s best opportunity to secure a sizeable transfer fee. For now, the Premier League club are waiting for Al-Hilal to formalise their interest with an official offer.

This transfer feels increasingly plausible. Al-Hilal have already removed one major obstacle by convincing Ndiaye over personal terms with an extraordinary £270,000-per-week salary package. The remaining issue is financial rather than personal.

Everton are entitled to demand a premium for one of their standout performers, particularly after reportedly valuing him above £70 million, but if Al-Hilal edge closer to that figure, it will become increasingly difficult for the Toffees to resist such a lucrative offer, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the player’s long-term contract situation.