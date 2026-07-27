Al-Hilal begin discussions to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Al-Hilal are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market as the Saudi Pro League champions continue their search for elite attacking talent.

After strengthening in wide areas earlier this summer, the club are already working on another high-profile addition as they aim to assemble one of the strongest squads in Asian football.

Their latest target comes from the Premier League, where one of Everton’s standout performers has emerged as a serious candidate for a move to Saudi Arabia. Signed from Marseille in 2024 for €20m, he has been a key player for the Toffees since.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Al-Hilal have opened discussions over a deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton. Negotiations are still at an early stage, but the Senegal international has been identified as one of the club’s priority attacking targets following the arrival of Crysencio Summerville.

Romano adds that Ndiaye and his representatives are open to initial discussions, although any transfer will ultimately depend on Everton’s willingness to negotiate.

Everton face growing uncertainty over Ndiaye’s future

Ndiaye has yet to return to Everton for pre-season after being granted additional time off following the World Cup, but transfer speculation surrounding the 26-year-old continues to gather momentum. David Moyes considers the forward one of the most important players in his squad, and Everton are keen to build their future around him. The club’s position is strengthened by the fact that Ndiaye remains under contract until 2029.

However, reports suggest negotiations over a new contract have stalled, with the two parties unable to reach an agreement, particularly regarding the inclusion of a release clause. That situation has inevitably attracted interest from overseas, and Al-Hilal now appear ready to test Everton’s resolve with a significant financial proposal.

Ndiaye had previously spoken about his ambition to play Champions League football, making the Saudi club’s interest an intriguing development. While a move to the Middle East would not satisfy that sporting objective, Al-Hilal’s financial strength could still make the opportunity an attractive one.

Sale could reshape Everton’s transfer plans

Everton are under no immediate pressure to sell, but a substantial offer could force the club into a difficult decision. Should Al-Hilal meet Everton’s valuation, the resulting transfer fee would provide Moyes with significant resources to strengthen other areas of the squad.

A new right-back remains a priority, with Strasbourg defender Guela Doue among the players linked with a move to Merseyside. Everton have also been credited with interest in Como winger Assane Diao as a potential replacement should Ndiaye depart. For now, negotiations remain in their infancy, and no agreement has been reached between the clubs. Everton are expected to carefully assess any formal proposal before deciding whether to part with arguably their most influential attacking player.

This is exactly the type of transfer dilemma many Premier League clubs now face. Everton want to keep Ndiaye and have protected themselves with a contract running until 2029, but Al-Hilal possess the financial power to make almost any deal worth considering. Much will depend on the size of the eventual offer and Ndiaye’s own ambitions. If Everton receive a truly exceptional bid, reinvesting the money across multiple positions could strengthen the squad overall, even if replacing a player of Ndiaye’s quality would be far from straightforward.