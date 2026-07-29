Everton set Iliman Ndiaye price amid exit links

Everton will demand £70 million to part ways with 26-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye this summer.

According to a report by Daily Mirror, Al-Hilal and Manchester United are interested in Iliman Ndiaye. The two clubs are keen on bolstering their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Everton mainstay.

Per Daily Mirror, the Rouen-born attacker in open to leaving Everton in the coming weeks, and his camp will “encourage bids from the Saudi Arabian side”. However, the Toffees will only sell the player on their terms, and a deal will not materialise unless suitors pay £70 million.

Iliman Ndiaye and his time with Everton so far

Iliman Ndiaye has established himself as one of the most underrated attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 26-year-old attacker took some time to become an undisputed first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 34 Premier League outings. Meanwhile, Ndiaye’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Al-Hilal and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Al-Hilal’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye is understandable. The Saudi Pro League giants are keen on adding top-class players after narrowly missing out on the title last season. They have already signed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, and signing a versatile and productive attacker like Ndiaye could help strengthen their offensive depth and take the next step in their evolution.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are on alert in the wake of Al-Hilal’s emerging interest. They are keen on signing a top-notch attacker to compete with Matheus Cunha on the left flank. Ndiaye, with his Premier League experience, can hit the ground running at Old Trafford and become an asset in the final third for Manchester United.

Recent reports have claimed that Old Trafford is Ndiaye’s dream destination, which may give Manchester United an advantage in the battle for his signature. However, it is unclear if they are ready to pay £70 million to sign the Senegalese international, which gives Al-Hilal some leverage.