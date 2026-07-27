Liverpool, Manchester United on alert in Iliman Ndiaye chase amid Al-Hilal links

Liverpool and Manchester United have been put on alert as Al-Hilal enters the race to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Al-Hilal have intensified their interest in Iliman Ndiaye, according to a report from TEAMtalk, and Liverpool and Manchester United have been placed on alert over the Everton attacker’s future.

The Saudi Pro League outfit have identified Ndiaye as one of their priority attacking targets this summer, continuing their ambitious recruitment drive in the transfer window.

The Saudi giants have already strengthened their squad with the signing of Crysencio Summerville but remain eager to recruit another marquee wide forward, turning their attention to the Everton star.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are understood to have been monitoring the 26-year-old for some time, and reports suggest neither club has cooled its interest despite Everton’s desire to keep hold of one of their most influential attackers.

The Toffees are in a relatively strong negotiating position. Ndiaye still has three years remaining on his contract, meaning the Merseyside club are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale.

Instead, they are preparing to reward the forward with an improved long-term contract as they look to reinforce his importance to David Moyes’ project. Club officials remain keen to build their future around Ndiaye, whose performances since arriving in the summer of 2024 have made him one of their standout players.

The Senegal international has featured in 71 matches for the club, contributing towards 20 goals in the process. Last season alone, he recorded nine goal contributions in 32 Premier League appearances, showcasing his ability to influence games from wide areas.

Although he is most comfortable operating on the right flank, Ndiaye’s versatility allows him to play on either wing, making him an attractive option for several elite clubs.

All three clubs remain keen on signing Ndiaye

Al-Hilal’s interest has also been influenced by uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future. The Liverpool legend remains the Saudi club’s dream signing, but with no guarantee he will make the switch, the Middle East outfit have accelerated their pursuit of alternative attacking options, placing Ndiaye high on their shortlist.

Liverpool continue to search for reinforcements in wide areas, particularly if they are unable to secure their primary target, Bradley Barcola. The Reds’ recruitment team reportedly value Ndiaye’s Premier League experience, creativity and flexibility as qualities that could strengthen their attacking options.

Manchester United are also watching developments closely and are believed to be considering Ndiaye as a versatile forward capable of operating across multiple attacking positions. He could give Michael Carrick much-needed depth in the final third.