Besiktas closing in on Mohamed Salah capture

Besiktas are reportedly close to bringing Mohamed Salah, with an agreement in principle already in place on a lucrative contract.

Mohamed Salah has agreed in principle to a €12 million-a-year deal with Besiktas, per Spanish news site Fichajes, marking his next move after departing Liverpool on a free transfer.

Mohamed Salah, 34, departed the Liverpool after a glorious career spanning nearly a decade. He made 442 appearances, scoring 257 goals and providing 123 assists, while winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League once. After an underwhelming 2025–26 campaign in which Liverpool finished trophyless. the Egyptian’s exit comes after reports of tensions behind the scenes.

Since his departure, the Liverpool icon has focused on Egypt’s World Cup campaign, which ended in a round-of-16 exit at the hands of Argentina. Amid a quieter period in the market regarding his next club, Salah has now reported agreed in priciple a 12 million a year contract with Besiktas. The deal is broken down into €10 million in fixed salary and €2 million tied to performance-related bonuses, though final contract details are yet to be finalised

Besiktas closing in on Mohamed Salah

Besiktas, along with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, were reportedly linked with Salah. The Istanbul outfit has emerged victorious in the race for the winger and are now set to announce him as their second marquee signing of the summer following the agreement for Leandro Trossard from Arsenal. The deal remains subject to completion of formalities before an official announcement can be made.

There were many reported links to Saudi Arabia in the past few years, with suggestions that Middle Eastern clubs were willing to offer important and lucrative contracts. At the time, Salah was not interested in leaving Liverpool, where he signed a much-improved deal to extend his stay until 2027. More recently, a few reports have suggested that Salah’s salary demands may have put a move to Saudi Arabia at risk.

Besiktas building attacking firepower

The expected addition of Salah complements the arrival of Trossard, with both wingers bringing recent Premier League experience and trophy pedigree. The report also linked former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez with a Besiktas move, potentially ending his stint at Al-Hilal.

Such attacking options will allow Besiktas to challenge Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for the Turkish Super Lig title, which the club last won in the 2020-21 season. Besiktas fans will be hoping to welcome Salah sooner rather than later.