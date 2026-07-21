Al-Hilal agree deal to sign Crysencio Summerville

Al-Hilal are on the verge of landing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United in a €70 million deal including add-ons, as reported by The Athletic. The Netherlands attacker had plenty of other suitors from within the Premier League, as well as AS Roma, but the forward appears to have chosen a switch to the Middle East.

West Ham United’s relegation to the Championship has already seen Mateus Fernandes leave, and now key winger Crysencio Summerville appears to be next. The Netherlands winger had a strong season for the Hammers last year, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 34 league games.

His World Cup display—two goals and two assists—appears to have attracted Al-Hilal’s attention. He may have improved his reputation as an attacker at the World Cup, and Al-Hilal are now closing in on a move for him.

Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal agreed

Al-Hilal have reportedly agreed a deal worth €70 million, including add-ons, for Summerville and reportedly convinced Summerville to reject the overtures of other teams in order to make the switch to the Middle East. Contract details at the Saudi club remain unconfirmed.

The Saudi Pro League outfit, like others, have been ambitious over the last few years in bringing highly experienced players to their league. However, signing the 24-year-old represents a major coup for the Middle Eastern club, especially at a €70 million price, given how much other wingers of a similar talent level are going for in this window.

Al-Hilal have also managed to beat significant competition from Premier League suitors, as well as AS Roma, who had made a €46 million bid for his services. The Italians were considered strong contenders for the Hammers winger and were optimistic about landing him in the coming period, although the offer from the Saudi club seems well beyond their reach.

Premier League sides showed interest

Tottenham were one of the clubs interested earlier this month, although they may have moved on to other targets amid reported links to Savinho. Manchester United were considering a move if they could sell Marcus Rashford, although the England star is still at the club and there are now rumours he will be reintegrated into the squad.

Aston Villa were the other contenders for Summerville, who has now ultimately chosen Al-Hilal as his next destination. Aston Villa are now chasing Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports, which suggests Unai Emery wanted a new left winger, as West Ham’s asking price may have proved to be a stumbling block.