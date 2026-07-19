AS Roma optimistic of landing Crysencio Summerville

AS Roma are pursuing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, with the Serie A club confident of completing a deal for the Dutch international as one of their priority attacking targets ahead of the new season.

As per an update by Sky Sports, AS Roma are confident they can reach an agreement for Summerville, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after wingers on the market following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old delivered an impressive campaign despite the Hammers’ disappointing season, scoring seven goals in 34 appearances across all competitions. His reputation has only grown after a standout World Cup with the Netherlands, where he contributed two goals and two assists before the Dutch were eliminated in the Round of 32.

AS Roma’s interest comes as manager Gian Piero Gasperini looks to reshape his attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Serie A giants have already strengthened their forward line this summer, but Summerville is viewed as a player capable of adding pace, creativity and directness on the flanks.

The Giallorossi are believed to have intensified negotiations after exploring several alternative targets earlier in the transfer window. Summerville is understood to be open to a move to Rome, boosting Roma’s confidence in ongoing fee talks with West Ham.

Manchester United want Summerville

Competition for Summerville’s signature remains fierce. Manchester United have tracked the former Leeds United winger for some time and previously held talks over a potential move. Tottenham Hotspur also retain a long-standing interest after making enquiries earlier this year. Manchester United’s reported pursuit has slowed; uncertainty over Marcus Rashford’s future has delayed their recruitment of another left-sided attacker.

That has handed Roma a clear path to the front of the queue. The Italian giants are hopeful that acting decisively will allow them to beat their Premier League rivals to one of Europe’s most highly rated wide players.

West Ham, meanwhile, are expected to demand a substantial fee before sanctioning a sale. The London club are under no immediate pressure to accept a cut-price offer despite their relegation, and reports indicate they are holding out for a figure close to their valuation after rejecting an initial proposal.

After starring for Leeds United during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Summerville earned a move to West Ham, where he continued to showcase his dribbling ability and attacking flair against Premier League opposition. His international performances have only reinforced the belief that he is ready for another major career step.

Roma are determined to secure that progression in Serie A. With negotiations advancing and confidence growing at the Italian club, the coming days will be crucial as they seek to strike a deal for one of the transfer window’s most sought-after wingers.