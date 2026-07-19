AS Roma offer €46 million to sign Crysencio Summerville, deal close

AS Roma are stepping up their efforts to strengthen the squad after securing Champions League football, with Gian Piero Gasperini eager to add greater pace and creativity to his attacking options.

The Serie A club have already identified several targets this summer, but one winger has quickly emerged as their priority. Following West Ham United’s relegation from the Premier League, speculation surrounding the futures of several key players has intensified, and Crysencio Summerville is now at the centre of one of the window’s most advanced negotiations.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma have submitted an offer worth €46 million for the Dutch winger and are hopeful of completing a deal in the coming days. Multiple reports in Italy indicate the proposal falls between €44 million and €46 million, while West Ham are understood to be holding out for a fee closer to €50 million.

The Giallorossi are now awaiting the Hammers’ response, with journalist Matteo Moretto reporting that Roma expect an answer by Monday or Tuesday. Although personal terms have not yet been fully agreed, Summerville is reportedly open to joining Roma, and there is growing confidence that any remaining contractual details can be resolved if the clubs reach an agreement.

Roma pushing to close the gap with West Ham

The difference between the two clubs is relatively small, giving Roma optimism that a compromise can be reached. West Ham remain reluctant to lower their valuation despite their relegation, believing Summerville remains one of their most valuable assets and deserving of a premium fee.

Roma, meanwhile, view the 24-year-old as an ideal fit for Gasperini’s attacking system. His pace, direct dribbling and ability to isolate defenders in one-on-one situations would add another dimension to the Serie A club’s forward line. The Dutch winger is a player entering his prime years, making him an attractive long-term target despite the sizeable transfer fee.

Champions League football could prove decisive

Roma believe their sporting project gives them a significant advantage. Having qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in Serie A, the Serie A side can offer Summerville the opportunity to compete at Europe’s highest level immediately.

That contrasts sharply with West Ham’s current situation following relegation from the Premier League, making a move to Stadio Olimpico an attractive next step in the winger’s career. While negotiations are not yet complete, the Giallorossi appear increasingly confident that Summerville is prepared to make the switch once the clubs agree on a final fee.

This transfer feels well-positioned to reach the finish line. Roma’s offer is already close to West Ham’s asking price, and the player’s willingness to join removes what is often the biggest obstacle in deals of this size. Unless the Hammers refuse to compromise on their €50 million valuation, a middle ground appears achievable. For Roma, Summerville would bring the pace, flair and attacking unpredictability needed to strengthen a squad preparing for the demands of Champions League football.