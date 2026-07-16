AS Roma ready to pay €45 million to sign Crysencio Summerville

Serie A club AS Roma will look to sign 24-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, Crysencio Summerville is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old West Ham United winger.

However, per Sky Sport Italia, AS Roma will attempt to beat the competition to the Dutchman’s signature, having prepared a bid worth €45 million to quickly reach an agreement with West Ham. Summerville will take a call on his future soon, having planned his return from the USA this week.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United in August 2024. The 24-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Leeds United, and he moved to West Ham with lofty expectations surrounding him. However, he had to bide his time in the first 18 months at the London Stadium before finally growing in stature in the 2025/26 season.

The Dutch winger chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings. His exploits helped him secure a spot in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he was impressive in his four outings before the Oranje’s ouster. So, it is hardly surprising that Summerville’s stock has skyrocketed, and he will not remain at West Ham beyond the summer transfer window.

What next?

With the Netherlands out of the World Cup, Crysencio Summerville can focus on what is to come in the summer transfer window. Speculation surrounding his long-term future has been rumbling in the background for weeks, and Aston Villa will attempt to secure his services before the 2026/27 season kicks off after the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan spell. Additionally, Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club.

As for AS Roma, Stephan El Shaarawy has departed from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent, while Bryan Zaragoza has returned to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan spell. So, the Serie A giants need an injection of pace and productivity from the flanks, with Summerville emerging as a viable target.

AS Roma’s impending bid worth €45 million can be tempting for a club eager to balance the books after suffering relegation from the Premier League. However, the Serie A giants face stiff competition for his signature, as widespread reports have also linked him with Premier League bigwigs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. So, they must be efficient in talks to seal a summer deal for the Dutch winger.