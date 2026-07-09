Aston Villa view Crysencio Summerville as top summer target

Aston Villa will look to sign 24-year-old Netherlands international Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Candela Vazquez on ABC, Crysencio Summerville is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old West Ham United winger.

Per ABC, the Dutchman is the priority wide attacking target for Aston Villa. However, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have kept their options open, as Summerville is a target for several high-profile clubs. Ruben Vargas has thus emerged as an alternative to the West Ham winger.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has witnessed several peaks and troughs since joining West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million in August 2024. The 24-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Leeds United, and he moved to West Ham with lofty expectations surrounding him.

However, he had to bide his time in the first 18 months at the London Stadium before finally growing in stature in the 2025/26 season. The Dutch winger chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings. His exploits helped him secure a spot in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he was impressive in his four outings before the Oranje’s ouster.

What next?

With the Netherlands out of the World Cup, Crysencio Summerville can focus on what is to come in the summer transfer window. Speculation surrounding his long-term future has been rumbling in the background for weeks, and Aston Villa will attempt to secure his services before the 2026/27 season kicks off.

The VIllans are scouring the market for wide attacker, as Jadon Sancho’s loan spell has ended. Additionally, Leon Bailey reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club. So, Unai Emery is eager to reduce the over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, and a pacy winger like Summerville can make a significant difference.

Summerville’s Premier League experience adds to his appeal, as he should not take a long time to settle down at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Vargas, Aston Villa’s backup target, is also on West Ham’s wishlist, and the West Midlands outfit will face stiff competition for his signature if they turn their attention away from Summerville.