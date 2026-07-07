West Ham United join Aston Villa, Tottenham in Ruben Vargas race

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas, joining Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the 27-year-old Switzerland international ahead of the 2026/27 season.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, West Ham United have already made contact regarding a potential move for the winger, who has attracted growing interest after an impressive debut campaign in La Liga. However, West Ham are expected to face stiff competition: Aston Villa and Tottenham both offer European football, an attraction West Ham cannot match.

Vargas only joined Sevilla from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg in January 2025, but he has wasted little time establishing himself as an important player in Spain. Comfortable operating on either wing or in a more advanced attacking role, the Swiss international enjoyed a productive campaign, contributing three goals and six assists while showcasing his creativity and versatility.

He has represented his country more than 60 times, scoring 13 goals and providing consistent attacking contributions on the international stage. His experience at both club and international levels has helped raise his profile across Europe. At €15–20m, Vargas would be a relatively low-cost entry point for a versatile winger capable of playing multiple attacking roles, which would underpin West Ham’s interest.

Leeds tried to sign Vargas back in January.

Can the English clubs convince Sevilla to sell Vargas?

Sevilla is under no immediate pressure to sell. The winger remains under contract until 2029, giving the Spanish club a strong negotiating position. Reports indicate that the Andalusian side would only consider offers in the region of €15 million to €20 million, a figure that reflects both his performances and the increasing demand for his signature.

West Ham’s interest comes as the club looks to reshape its squad during the summer transfer window. Vargas fits West Ham’s attacking profile given his pace and creativity. His ability to play across multiple attacking positions also makes him an attractive option for the London club.

Although Sevilla signed Vargas from Augsburg for a relatively modest fee, his value has risen considerably following his performances in Spain. With multiple clubs now monitoring his situation, Sevilla could be in a strong position to negotiate a profitable sale should formal bids arrive.