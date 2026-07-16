AS Roma hold talks to sign Crysencio Summerville amid Manchester United links

AS Roma are in talks to sign Manchester United attacking target Crysencio Summerville ahead of next season.

AS Roma held fresh talks with Crysencio Summerville’s representatives on Tuesday as they intensify their pursuit of the West Ham winger, while Manchester United continue to monitor the 24-year-old Dutch attacker.

According to Sky Sports, Roma reaffirmed their desire to sign Summerville and the two parties agreed to reconvene after gaining a clearer understanding of West Ham’s stance on a potential transfer.

The Dutch international has become one of the most sought-after players at West Ham following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. While the Hammers struggled, he was still one of their standout performers with 12 goal contributions in 34 outings.

Reports earlier suggested Manchester United had identified Summerville as a key attacking target, although any concrete move depends on developments surrounding Marcus Rashford‘s future. United are expected to reshape their attacking options this summer, and Rashford’s situation could have a significant impact on whether they enter formal negotiations for the former Leeds United winger.

The Red Devils seek more quality on the left flank, and Summerville could provide much-needed competition in the final third. His versatility could also come in handy.

Why AS Roma are plotting a raid on West Ham?

Meanwhile, the Italian outfit believe Summerville can inject pace, creativity and directness into their attack. Their latest discussions suggest they are serious about testing West Ham’s resolve once they receive a clearer indication of the Championship club’s demands.

With Brayan Zaragoza returning to his parent club and Stephan El Shaarawy leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract, attacking reinforcement is a must for Roma, and Summerville could be just the perfect acquisition for them.

For West Ham, keeping hold of one of their standout players may prove difficult after dropping into the second tier. The Hammers are yet to reveal whether they are willing to sell, and that uncertainty remains the biggest obstacle for interested clubs.

Roma are hoping future talks will help determine the club’s asking price before deciding whether to submit an official proposal. Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to keep a close eye on the situation while focusing on other priorities in the transfer market.