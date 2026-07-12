Tottenham set to intensify efforts to sign Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their pursuit of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the new season, with the club keen to strengthen their attacking options.

Marcus Rashford’s long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, creating an opening for Tottenham Hotspur to explore a potential move. With Manchester United open to considering permanent offers if the right proposal arrives, Spurs are positioned to test the market.

The England international has been the subject of constant speculation following his loan spell at Barcelona. The Catalan giants opted against making his loan permanent, forcing Rashford to reassess his options ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are now ready to increase their efforts to convince Rashford that a move to North London represents the ideal next step in his career. The Lilywhites see the versatile attacker as a player capable of adding pace, creativity, and goals across the front line, qualities they believe could significantly improve their attacking depth.

Rashford can play across the wings or through the middle, a versatility Spurs value. The 28-year-old remains one of England’s most effective forwards at his best, despite inconsistent form in recent seasons, and Tottenham believe his experience and pace could elevate their attack. He scored 14 goals last season and picked up 14 assists.

The biggest obstacle to any deal is likely to be the financial package involved. Rashford is among Manchester United’s highest earners, and his wages threaten to derail talks unless a compromise is reached. Tottenham have traditionally maintained a controlled wage structure, meaning any deal demands careful financial structuring from both clubs.

Can Tottenham get the deal done?

While a move abroad has not been ruled out entirely, Spurs appear determined to test Manchester United’s resolve with a concrete approach if conditions become favourable. Whether Rashford is open to joining Tottenham remains a central question. Previous reports suggested the forward preferred either remaining at Manchester United or securing another opportunity overseas, but Spurs hope regular football and the chance to become a focal point of their project could persuade him to reconsider.

As the transfer window progresses, Rashford’s future is expected to remain one of the biggest stories in English football. Tottenham’s growing interest adds another intriguing dimension to the market, with negotiations potentially gathering momentum in the coming weeks.