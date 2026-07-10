Marcus Rashford offered to AS Roma, Napoli; Tottenham front-runners in chase.

Marcus Rashford’s long-running transfer saga is showing no signs of slowing down.

After spending the 2025/26 season away from Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United’s plans only on paper, with the club still determined to secure a permanent departure before the new campaign begins.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Barcelona, registering 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances, but the Catalan club opted against activating their purchase option after prioritising a major move for Anthony Gordon. That decision has placed Rashford back on the market, even though another return to Barcelona has not been completely ruled out.

Once England’s World Cup campaign concludes and Rashford completes his post-tournament break, he is expected to report back to Manchester United unless a transfer is finalised beforehand.

According to AS Roma Live, Tottenham have emerged as the most advanced Premier League club in the race after making the strongest contact with the player so far. Meanwhile, intermediaries have also offered Rashford to both AS Roma and Napoli, although neither Serie A club currently considers him a priority due to his substantial salary package, believed to be around €8.4 million per year including bonuses.

Why Tottenham have moved ahead of Roma and Napoli

From a tactical perspective, Tottenham appear to offer the clearest footballing solution. Roberto De Zerbi values direct, versatile attackers capable of operating across the frontline, and Rashford’s pace, movement and ability to attack space would fit naturally into that philosophy.

With Spurs rebuilding their attack, Rashford could become one of the team’s primary offensive threats while also benefiting from De Zerbi’s structured positional play. AS Roma and Napoli appreciate his qualities but face obvious financial barriers. Rashford’s wages are significantly above what either Serie A club would typically commit to, making a deal difficult unless Manchester United absorb part of the salary.

Tottenham also have the advantage of keeping Rashford in the Premier League while offering him the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Although the winger is believed to prefer UEFA Champions League football, Spurs currently appear to be the club showing the strongest commitment to making a deal happen.

Also Read: Tottenham’s Great Escape: How Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild can turn a relegation fight into a UEFA Champions League charge

For Manchester United, a permanent sale remains the priority. The Red Devils are keen to avoid another temporary loan and would prefer to remove one of their highest earners from the wage bill as they continue rebuilding under Michael Carrick.

Should Rashford choose Tottenham?

If Barcelona do not return, Tottenham may represent Rashford’s best opportunity to restart his career. De Zerbi’s attacking system could maximise his strengths, while regular Premier League football would give him the platform to rediscover the consistency that once made him one of England’s most dangerous forwards. Roma and Napoli are interesting alternatives, but financially and tactically, Spurs currently look best placed to revive Rashford’s career.