Marcus Rashford could be offered Manchester United lifeline

Manchester United could offer academy graduate Marcus Rashford another run in the first team under Michael Carrick.

Michael Carrick is willing to hand Marcus Rashford another chance at Manchester United, per Fichajes, with a loan recall now possible if a permanent move fails to materialise. The English international spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he posted strong form under Hansi Flick. However, the Catalan giants have now declined their €30 million buy option, deciding instead to pursue other priorities, notably the recent signing of Anthony Gordon.

Carrick has held talks with Rashford and assured him he will feature in the pre-season squad development if no suitable transfer materialises. The gesture represents a significant reversal: earlier reports suggested the relationship between the 28-year-old and the club had broken down entirely.

United’s primary goal remains his sale, which would free up wages and capital. However, he will be integrated into pre-season squad development and competitive selection if he remains at the club. In the meantime, United’s representatives continue to explore suitable destinations, with Bayern Munich reportedly among interested parties.

Rashford’s Barcelona Spell

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan to revive his Manchester United career after several disappointing campaigns. The move proved successful: he finished with 28 goal contributions in 48 outings, despite not being a regular starter. His pace and ability to take on defenders impressed Flick, who favoured keeping him for the following season. However, after Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon, securing another winger ceased to be a priority.

Reintegration into Carrick’s First Team

Barcelona would still entertain a loan return, but United seek a permanent exit or, failing that, Rashford’s reintegration into the first team. Carrick is already taking steps to rebuild confidence ahead of pre-season. United are hunting for attacking talent to compete alongside Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.

Rashford offers pace, defensive pressing, and clinical finishing, qualities Carrick is prioritising in his forward lineup. If top-tier targets remain elusive, his retention becomes a cost-effective alternative to secondary market acquisitions.