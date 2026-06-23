Tottenham enter Marcus Rashford race, want to pay less than £40 million

Tottenham are reportedly ready to enter the race for Marcus Rashford, but are unwilling to match the £40 million asking price.

According to I-News, Marcus Rashford is a target for Tottenham ahead of the summer, as Roberto De Zerbi evaluates options for the wings. The Manchester United man is a player of interest at the moment, although Spurs are not eager to pay as much as £40 million, which is the release clause in his contract.

Marcus Rashford’s situation remains unresolved after Barcelona decided not to trigger the £26 million buy option they had on his loan deal. The deadline for that passed already on 15 June, as David Ornstein revealed the winger has a £40 million release clause in his contract for all clubs, except for Manchester City and Liverpool.

There’s interest from elsewhere, including Barcelona, to take him on another loan deal, something Manchester United are not ready to accept as things stand. The Red Devils are looking for a permanent solution to the winger’s future, as they are extremely keen to take his high wages off their books.

Tottenham to enter Marcus Rashford race?

Tottenham are the latest to enter the race for Rashford, as Roberto De Zerbi continues to look for wide options in the market. The north London side are looking at a few names, including that of Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, and now they have added the £40 million-rated Manchester United misfit to their list.

The only issue in the Rashford pursuit is their unwillingness to pay the £40 million fee required to sign him from Manchester United. Spurs may feel the price point is too high for the player, largely unwanted at Old Trafford, as they could look into the possibility of negotiating the price down to a reasonable number.

More importantly, they must find a way to agree on personal terms with Rashford if they are serious about the forward. Given he still has plenty of time to run on his lucrative deal at Manchester United, the wages will be a challenging factor, meaning the winger might have to take a pay cut to join Spurs.

Rashford is open to leaving Manchester United despite suggestions he could be given a lifeline under new boss Michael Carrick. Bayern Munich are one of those keen on him, while there’s notable interest, as stated in reports, from Aston Villa, with Rashford ready to explore those clubs as his next destination, mainly due to the presence of Champions League football there next season.