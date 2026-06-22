Tottenham encounter Hugo Ekitike roadblock in Cody Gakpo chase

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to get their hands on Liverpool attacking mainstay Cody Gakpo.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could block Cody Gakpo’s exit this summer due to concerns around Hugo Ekitike. Tottenham Hotspur are keen on acquiring the services of the versatile Dutch attacker, as Roberto De Zerbi is determined to add more quality on the flanks, but the Merseyside club may refuse to sell.

Ekitike, who joined Liverpool last summer, enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with 23 goal contributions. However, the Frenchman suffered an achilles tendon injury towards the end of the season and is unlikely to return for the first half of the 2026/27 season.

Liverpool’s cover crisis

With Ekitike unavailable, Liverpool require additional cover at centre-forward. They could either look to sign a new striker to support Alexander Isak, or block Gakpo’s exit, as he is equally effective in central roles and played as a striker towards the end of last season, with both their primary attacking options unavailable.

The Merseyside outfit consider Gakpo a more practical solution, as it allows them to save funds. Arne Slot’s departure unsettled the Dutch forward, who has been linked with an exit in recent weeks. However, new manager Andoni Iraola views him as an integral part of his plans, and Liverpool are understood to be reluctant to sell.

Tottenham’s alternatives

Liverpool’s refusal to sell Gakpo is a significant setback for Tottenham, as Roberto De Zerbi considers the Dutchman a top target to bolster his flanks. The 27-year-old, who joined Liverpool at the start of 2023 from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £37 million, contributed towards 15 goals in the recently concluded campaign.

He has the pace, directness, can dribble past oppositions and, more importantly, possesses the final product. These qualities make Gakpo a perfect fit for De Zerbi’s team, as he seeks a world-class left-winger to bolster his attack. With Wilson Odobert being the only specialist left-winger in the Tottenham squad, De Zerbi’s desire for an additional top-tier option is clear.

The Dutchman’s Premier League experience is what gives him the edge over other targets, but Liverpool are not looking to entertain any offers for him. As a result, the North London club might have to shift their focus to alternatives. Recent reports have linked Spurs with Crysencio Summerville or Said El Mala, who are likely to be available, unlike Gakpo.