Manchester United, Tottenham in contact for Crysencio Summerville move

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing 24-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville is expected to leave West Ham United during the summer transfer window. The Hammers have been relegated to the Championship, and he will not want to compete in the second division. Manchester United and Tottenham have made contact to sign the attacker, and the next step is submitting an offer. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player could cost around £50 million this summer.

Summerville did quite well for West Ham United, considering that they had a very disappointing season. He scored five goals in the Premier League and picked up a couple of assists as well. He was quite impressive in their fight for survival in the final few weeks of the 2025/26 season.

The 24-year-old did quite well in the World Cup for the Netherlands against Japan as well. He managed to get on the score sheet and looked quite sharp going forward. Summerville certainly has the quality to play for a bigger club, and moving to Manchester United or Tottenham will be exciting for him.

Manchester United need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the West Ham winger could be a very handy option. He can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net. The Dutchman is still relatively young, and he will improve with coaching and experience. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the country could help him improve further.

Manchester United and Tottenham could use Summerville

Manchester United have Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo at their disposal. Summerville might not be a guaranteed starter at Manchester United, but they have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will need to navigate a rigorous schedule next season. He is likely to get ample opportunities if the Red Devils further their interest.

On the other hand, Tottenham are looking to bounce back after finishing 17th in the League table. They need more quality in the wide areas, and the 24-year-old could be the ideal utility man. Xavi Simons was shoehorned into the left-wing role last season, and he struggled. The Netherlands International is more suited to a central role.

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Signing the West Ham United attacker will allow Simons to operate centrally, and Summerville could start regularly on the flanks. The Dutch winger is likely to get more opportunities at the London club next season. However, they will not be able to provide him with European football. It remains to be seen what he decides.