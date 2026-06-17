Manchester United line up €60 million move for Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United are preparing a €60 million offer to beat Newcastle United and Arsenal to the signature of Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville is set for an immediate return to the Premier League, as Manchester United are preparing to make an initial offer worth €60 million to sign the West Ham United attacking mainstay, as per a report from Fichajes.

The Red Devils consider him a priority target to reinforce their attack, and the Hammers are expected to accept a significant offer following their relegation to the Championship.

The East London club forked out around €29 million to sign him from Leeds United in the summer of 2024. He has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the team. While the Hammers could not survive the drop, Summerville stood out with his impressive performances.

He featured in a total of 34 matches and ended up contributing towards 12 goals in just over 2,700 minutes of first-team action. While the Dutchman prefers playing out wide on the left flank, he was used across the front line and delivered consistent performances.

On the back of the work he put in, the Netherlands international now finds himself on the wishlist of a number of top clubs. Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are all keen on signing the 24-year-old, who recently impressed against Japan in the World Cup.

The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on the left flank amidst uncertainty around Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard‘s future. Crysencio Summerville can certainly help their cause. Meanwhile, the Magpies consider him an ideal replacement for Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona. West Ham’s asking price remains firm, given his age, recent form, and contract length, meaning the Hammers will not lower their demands significantly.

Manchester United are pushing to win the race

While Arsenal and Newcastle are waiting in the wings, Manchester United are making moves to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible. The Red Devils consider Crysencio Summerville an ideal fit for their setup because of his pace, 1v1 ability and capacity to attack space.

He would provide competition to the likes of Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo for a place in the starting XI. While Michael Carrick seems willing to hand Marcus Rashford another chance, the Red Devils would still prefer cashing in on him, and Summerville could be the perfect replacement.

They are preparing an initial offer worth €60 million to try and strike a deal with the Hammers. While the price tag is a touch on the higher side, the 24-year-old is Premier League proven, and he can deliver the performance to justify the fee.