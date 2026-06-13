Bayern Munich increasingly optimistic of signing Marcus Rashford

Bayern Munich will look to sign 28-year-old English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Bundesliga champions are increasingly confident of signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window and are preparing a bid worth €25 million to secure his services. The 28-year-old versatile attacker is also a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, but they have fallen behind Bayern Munich in the battle for his signature.

How has Marcus Rashford fared at Barcelona?

Marcus Rashford has continued his revival with a strong 2025/26 campaign with Barcelona following his arrival on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana signed the Englishman after his exceptional performance with Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 season, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to Catalonia.

The 28-year-old delivered 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions. However, despite these impressive displays, Barcelona will not trigger the €30 million buy option in the loan agreement with Manchester United. This situation opens a pathway for other interested parties, particularly Bayern Munich, with Premier League giants also keen on signing him.

Tactical appeal for three suitors

Chelsea will pursue a productive wide attacker this summer after Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens underperformed following their moves to Stamford Bridge last summer. The former, in particular, reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West London club, prompting them to pursue a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Marcus Rashford makes tactical sense. Despite a successful 2025/26 campaign, the Gunners lack a reliable and productive presence on the left flank. Gabriel Martinelli struggled to make his mark in the Premier League this term, scoring only once. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is approaching the twilight of his career. So, they need a long-term left-sided attacking solution.

For Bayern Munich, Rashford’s versatility is an appealing characteristic, as he can reprise any role in the offensive unit. With Harry Kane approaching the twilight of his career, Rashford can be his alternative as the central striker. Meanwhile, the Englishman can also share game time with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise on the flanks.

Next steps

With Bayern Munich reportedly preparing a bid worth €25 million, they are closing in on Manchester United’s valuation. Unless Arsenal and Chelsea intensify their pursuit, Rashford’s summer departure to the Bundesliga appears increasingly likely.