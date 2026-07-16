Manchester United will chase Crysencio Summerville if they sell Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are preparing to pursue West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville if Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford on a permanent deal this summer.

Marcus Rashford’s future continues to dominate the club’s transfer plans. The Red Devils are expected to reshape their attacking options before the transfer window closes. The academy graduate spent last season on loan at Barcelona after an earlier spell with Aston Villa.

Although the Red Devils are understood to be open to a permanent sale if a suitable offer arrives, Rashford’s departure would trigger United’s pursuit of a left-sided winger replacement. Manchester United have identified Summerville as one of the leading candidates to replace Rashford, according to The Guardian.

The Dutch international, who impressed during his time at Leeds United before joining West Ham, is valued at around £30 million. West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League has increased the possibility of player departures, with the London club expected to consider offers for several first-team stars.

At 24, Summerville combines Premier League experience with room for further development and is most effective operating from the left wing. His direct dribbling and pace directly address Manchester United’s stated need for creativity on the left flank, an area that would require urgent reinforcement if Rashford departs.

The potential transfer, however, hinges on Rashford’s situation. The 28-year-old still has two years remaining on his Manchester United contract and earns one of the highest salaries in the squad, making a permanent transfer financially complicated.

While there has been interest in the forward, finding a club willing to meet both Manchester United’s valuation and Rashford’s wage demands remains a significant challenge. Reports suggest the club would prefer to generate funds from his sale as they continue to rebuild their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Summerville could fancy Manchester United move

For Summerville, a move to Old Trafford would represent another major step in his career after establishing himself in English football. The winger remains under contract with West Ham, meaning the Hammers are under no immediate pressure to sell, but their Championship status could make negotiations more realistic if Manchester United formalise their interest. Summerville’s availability will depend entirely on the resolution of Rashford’s contract status before the transfer window closes.