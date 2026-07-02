Tottenham set to hold serious talks to sign Crysencio Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur are set to hold serious talks over a summer transfer to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Per an update by Harry Hotspur, Crysencio Summerville is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, and they are attempting to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi aims to strengthen the attack ahead of the new season. Spurs are understood to be keen to build on an ambitious recruitment drive and have identified the Netherlands international as one of their priority attacking targets.

Summerville has attracted widespread interest following an impressive campaign for West Ham and a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although the Netherlands were eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 32, the 24-year-old still managed to contribute two goals and two assists during the tournament, further enhancing his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting wide forwards.

Discussions are expected to intensify in the coming days as Tottenham explore the possibility of striking a deal with their Premier League rivals. The former Leeds United winger is believed to be valued at around £50 million, a figure that reflects both his age and his potential.

Tottenham view him as a player capable of adding pace, creativity and directness to their frontline. De Zerbi’s system requires pace, creativity, and directness; Summerville’s dribbling and work rate align with those demands. Those attributes reflect De Zerbi’s attacking philosophy, with Spurs aiming to become a more dynamic side after a disappointing domestic campaign.

Tottenham’s interest comes amid an aggressive summer transfer strategy. The club have already been linked with several high-profile additions as they seek to rebuild under De Zerbi, and Summerville is viewed as another statement signing capable of improving the squad immediately.

Man United also keen on Summerville

However, Spurs are unlikely to have a clear run at the winger. Manchester United have also been credited with a strong interest in Summerville and are closely monitoring his situation. The competition could force Tottenham to move quickly if they are to secure his signature before rival clubs formalise their interest.

West Ham, meanwhile, are expected to drive a hard bargain. Having invested £25 million in the winger, they are under no immediate pressure to sell and are likely to demand a substantial fee before entertaining any offers, particularly after agreeing to sell Mateus Fernandes for £85 million.

With transfer activity gathering pace across the Premier League, Tottenham’s planned talks could prove decisive. If negotiations progress positively, Summerville could become one of De Zerbi’s marquee arrivals as Spurs continue their summer rebuild and look to return to the upper reaches of English football.