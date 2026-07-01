Manchester United view Crysencio Summerville as top left-wing target

Manchester United have identified Crysencio Summerville as their leading left-wing target this summer, per Sky Sports.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Crysencio Summerville is Michael Carrick’s preferred option as the Manchester United’s manager reshapes the squad ahead of the new Premier League season. However, the Red Devils are currently prioritising midfield reinforcements before making a concrete move for a new winger.

Having missed out on Mateus Fernandes, who is joining Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have turned to Summerville. Carrick is now looking to bolster other areas of his squad, with the left-wing position viewed as one that could require strengthening if Marcus Rashford departs Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

Rashford’s future remains uncertain following persistent speculation linking him with a move away from Manchester United. His departure would create both space in the squad and additional funds for United to pursue a replacement, with Summerville believed to be at the top of the club’s shortlist. The Netherlands international has been linked with Atletico Madrid as well.

Summerville has done well for West Ham

The Dutch winger enjoyed an impressive campaign despite West Ham’s difficult season, producing eye-catching performances with his pace, dribbling ability and creativity in the final third. Comfortable operating on either flank but at his most dangerous from the left, the 24-year-old offers pace, flair and an ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

Summerville’s direct style of play has reportedly convinced United’s recruitment team that he possesses the qualities needed to thrive under Carrick’s attacking philosophy. He had 12 goal contributions in the recently concluded campaign.

Manchester United are not expected to rush into negotiations, with their immediate focus remaining on strengthening the midfield. The Red Devils are working through their list of priorities before turning their full attention to a winger, meaning any approach for Summerville may have to wait until later in the transfer window. Following their relegation, West Ham would be reluctant to lose an important attacking asset unless a significant offer arrives.

For Carrick, signing a natural left winger could become a key objective if Rashford completes an exit. Summerville’s Premier League experience, age profile and attacking attributes make him an attractive option as United aim to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts next season.

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While no formal bid has been submitted yet, Summerville’s emergence as United’s primary target underscores the club’s admiration for the Dutch winger, who cost £25 million when he joined West Ham. The club’s immediate focus on midfield reinforcement will ultimately determine the timing of any approach for the West Ham star.