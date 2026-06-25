Atletico Madrid battle Manchester United for Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United will face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville.

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Crysencio Summerville, according to Fichajes, and are set to battle Manchester United for the Dutch international, who is on fire at the ongoing World Cup. Summerville is expected to be on the move this summer following West Ham United’s relegation to the Championship.

Summerville, who joined the Hammers in the summer of 2024, had an impressive 2025/26 season, as he finished with 12 goal contributions in 34 outings. However, it wasn’t enough to help the London club survive the drop.

While he still has three years left on his deal, his departure looks almost certain as the Hammers look to raise funds and balance their books. They have set an asking price of around €50 million, which is quite reasonable given his massive potential.

Manchester United are the biggest contenders as they look to make the most out of West Ham’s situation. The Red Devils want more firepower on the flanks, with Marcus Rashford’s future still uncertain.

They want someone who can compete with Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo. While Summerville prefers playing on the left, the 24-year-old is equally effective on the right. As a result, he could prove to be an exceptional signing.

Atletico Madrid want to hijack United’s move

The Spanish giants also seek more quality and depth on the flanks, and their manager, Diego Simeone, is the major driving force behind their pursuit of Summerville. He wants someone who can rival Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman for a place in the starting XI.

The Dutch international has lit up the World Cup with two goals and an assist in just 115 minutes of game time. His performances have pleased Atletico scouts, and they are now ready to make a move. They have already held positive talks with the player’s camp, according to Fichajes.

The price is not a barrier, and they believe a prominent role at the club will help them convince him. Simeone wants someone who can take the attack to the defenders, dominate in 1v1 situations and create panic. Summerville matches their requirements precisely, and the price tag is not a problem for them. As a result, United and Atletico look set for an intense transfer battle.